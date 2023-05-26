SPOKANE, Wash. - One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Division Street between Second Avenue and Sprague Avenue.
Around 9:15 p.m. on May 26 the Spokane Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. When first responders arrived on-scene the pedestrian was transported to the hospital using life-saving measures but later died from their injuries.
Division Street between Second Avenue and Sprague Avenue will be closed for multiple hours as a result of this crash. SPD Major Crimes Unit is on-scene.
An investigation is underway.
Last Updated: May 26 at 10:30 p.m.
The Spokane Police Department is on-scene of a crash near Division Street between Second Avenue and Sprague Avenue.
SPD says this crash has resulted in serious injuries and the road will be closed for hours. You should avoid the area.
NonStop Local has a crew on the way to gather more information.
SPD is conducting an investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.