SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating a shooting on the 2300 block of East North Crescent Avenue.
Officers with the Spokane Police Department at the scene said the suspect is still at large, and a victim with multiple injuries was taken to the hospital with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they responded to a call for the shooting at the Safeway on Mission Avenue, where the victim was taken by a friend after the shooting. What they learned at that Safeway led them to the North Crescent location, where they used K9s and set up a perimeter to search for a suspect.
Police on scene said they were wrapping up their search Tuesday evening, and likely won't come back unless they get a better description of the suspect.