SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are hoping someone out there can help them find a driver who took off after hitting a woman at the intersection of 29th Avenue and Grand Boulevard on Spokane’s South Hill.
It happened just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Police say the woman was not seriously hurt, but the driver who hit her left before officers arrived.
The truck is described as a mid-size Dodge or Toyota pickup truck. It’s red in color with either Washington or Idaho license plates.
If you know anything, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233