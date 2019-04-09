Spokane Police investigating theft of SFCC tools find sleeping suspect in nearby truck

Watch again

Spokane police officers have filed a search warrant as part of their investigation into a tool theft at Spokane Falls Community College.

According to the search warrant, Spokane Police were called to the maintenance area of SFCC because workers discovered someone had broken into two sheds and stole a variety of tools.

Officers found footprints in the dirt around the shed, and after a little looking around, found what appeared to be the stolen tools in the back of a pickup truck nearby. Also inside the pickup truck, was a man who was asleep in the backseat.

Officers contacted the man, who had what appeared to be drug paraphernalia used for smoking meth in the truck. The total value of the tools stolen (a drill and three chainsaws) is about $750 and Police arrested the suspect on 2nd Degree Burglary and 2nd Degree Theft charges.