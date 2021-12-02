SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Spokane police are investigating threats made towards Rogers High School on Wednesday on social media.
According to the school, class will take place today and SPD does not believe they were credible threats.
Parents have been calling KHQ with concerns about a post made on Snapchat regarding a potential shooting threat.
KHQ has been in touch with the school, they said they're operating as normal today.
According to the high school's office, police were made aware of the threat Wednesday.
SPD believes the threats to be related to similar social media threats made towards Gary Middle School Wednesday, according to an email sent by the school.
Spokane Public Schools released the following statement regarding the situation:
"Spokane Public Schools was made aware of a threat circulating on social media regarding Rogers High School. It has been determined that there is no credible threat. Extra precautionary steps will be taken out of an abundance of caution."