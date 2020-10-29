SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is investigating a non-fatal stabbing from Thursday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., SPD received a call about a stabbing in the 3100 block of East 5th Avenue. SPD said when they arrived, they found a man stabbed in the abdomen and the suspect had fled the location on foot.
SPD said preliminary information is the man victim and a female witness know the suspect. The female witness lives at the residence and has had recent issued of harassment by the suspect, SPD said.
SPD said the victim has been transported to a local hospital with what were described as serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and police are attempting to locate the suspect.
