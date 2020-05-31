Sunday at 7:53 p.m. Spokane Police issued a Public Safety Alert that was sent to cellphones across the greater Spokane area.
The alert reads, "a civil disturbance is occurring in the downtown Spokane area. Please avoid the downtown core area from Fifth Avenue to Mission Street and Division Street to Maple Street. Thank you, Spokane Police Department."
Police have been firing teargas and rubber bullets at protesters at Riverfront Park and protesters are moving west past Spokane City Hall.
The protest began around 1:00 p.m. when peaceful protesters gathered at the Big Red Wagon at Riverfront Park before marching to the courthouse.
The courthouse protest began to leave around 6:00 p.m. with people heading towards downtown which is when protesters began to get rowdy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.