SPOKANE, Wash. - After an infection landed him in the WSU Veterinary Hospital last year, K9 Talon has been recovering and enjoying retirement.
According to a Facebook post by the Spokane Police Department K9 Unit, K9 Talon's recovery has been remarkable. However, it hasn't been enough to allow him to patrol the streets again. Instead, he's been enjoying retirement with his handler Officer Paul Buchmann and family.
K9 Talon was born in the Czech Republic in May 2011. He worked with Officer Shawn Kendall from October 2012 to April 2013. Officer Buchmann took over the leash after that.
During his career, K9 Talon had 888 deployments, 104 captures and approximately 2,750,325 belly rubs.