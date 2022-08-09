SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police said one of their K9's is recovering after going through surgery after getting sick.
Police say K9 Haywire was at a SWAT training with his handler when he got sick.
His handler called Pet Emergency Clinic in Spokane and took Haywire in.
After X-Rays, blood work and other tests over the course of two days, vets at the clinic found that Haywire had an abscess on his liver the size of a golf ball that had ruptured and required emergency surgery.
Haywire's surgery took two hours and 40 minutes to complete. Doctors performing the surgery found that the ruptured abscess caused inflamed organs.
After a few days at the pet clinic on IV antibiotics, Haywire is now back at home and should return to the police force in several weeks.
Spokane Police say they are grateful for the doctors at the Pet Emergency Clinic that worked on Haywire.