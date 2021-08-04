UPDATE: Spokane Police say the woman has been found, and thanks the community for their assistance finding her.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police is asking for help finding a missing woman who suffers from dementia.
SPD said 64-year-old Mary Peeler was last seen by her family in the area of Boone Avenue and Maple Street on Sunday.
Peeler suffers from dementia, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
Peeler was last seen on foot wearing a dark blue tank top, cutoff jean shorts and light gray colored sandals. She is described as 5’5' tall, about 160 pounds with shoulder-length grayish blonde hair.
SPD said Peeler is easily angered and at times confused. It is unknown at this time where Mary is headed too.
If you see her you are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233 and reference Case # 2021-20131864.