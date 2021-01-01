As the calendar turns to 2021, the Spokane Police Department is focusing on the good parts of 2020. Some of the things SPD highlighted as bright spots in the past year are:
Launching a Behavioral Health Unit (BHU):
In January, SPD launched their Behavioral Health Unit in partnership with the Spokane County Sheriff's Department, the Valley Police Department, and Frontier Behavioral Health. The BHU pairs officers and mental health clinicians to help people suffering from disorders such as mental health and substance abuse. SPD reports that in its first year, the unit contacted 1,920 individuals, 70% of which resulted in outcomes other than jail or hospitalization.
Solving a 35 year old murder case:
In March, SPD finally identified the killer of 12-year-old Marsi Belecz in 1985. After an exhaustive search, the case went cold in 2019. This past year, DNA from the crime scene was submitted to a company that specialized in genetic genealogy and a profile of the suspected killer was created. Police obtained a search warrant the suspected killer, Clayton Giese, and matched his DNA to that found at the crime scene. Giese died four years after the killing in a car accident.
Opening a new Downtown Police Precinct:
In September, SPD opened their new downtown precinct on Riverside Avenue. The precinct is staffed with additional officers who are highly visible, making for a safer downtown core.
Hiring additional officers:
In July, SPD held its largest graduation class in more than two decades with 14 officers graduating. SPD highlights the diversity of the class, which includes 5 women and several people over age 40. The graduating class were the first officers hired under a 2019 levy for additional police. In December, 4 officers were also hired from Seattle.
Mobilizing the Bicycle Rapid Response Team (BRRT):
In October, SPD launched the BRRT who conduct patrols from bikes rather on foot for events such as marches, special events, and other gatherings. SPD says that officers on bikes are more accessible than those in vehicles, allowing citizens to interact with them more.
Continuing community outreach during COVID-19:
From drive-by birthday and graduation parties to donating bikes during Christmas, SPD continued to try and give back to the community. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, this summer, children were able to enjoy athletic programs like hiking and disc golf as well as STEM activities with officers.
