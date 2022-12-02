BREAKING NEWS GENERIC *NONSTOP LOCAL

SPOKANE, wash. - Spokane Police Department in the area looking for possible armed and dangerous subject.  White male 602 slender build dark hair and mustache.  Last wearing all dark clothing including winter hat boots and possibly ski pants.  Possibly carrying skis.  Please use caution and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.   

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!