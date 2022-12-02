SPOKANE, wash. - Spokane Police Department in the area looking for possible armed and dangerous subject. White male 602 slender build dark hair and mustache. Last wearing all dark clothing including winter hat boots and possibly ski pants. Possibly carrying skis. Please use caution and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.
// WATCH SWX //
Spokane police looking for armed and dangerous suspect
- STATEMENT FROM THE SPOKANE POLICE DEPARTMENT
-
-
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- School closures, delays for Dec. 1
- BE PREPARED: Heavy snow on the way, dicey morning and evening commutes this week
- Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
- Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
- 1 dead, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash on Trent and Pines
- School closures and delays for Friday, December 2
- Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
- Police see spike in welfare checks, unusual circumstance reports following Moscow homicides
- Spokane Public Schools prepares for heavy winter weather
- Suspect identified in fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.