SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department Domestic Violence Unit is looking for information to help locate a man wanted for numerous domestic violence charges.

SPD says John TE Clark had made some disturbing comments stating he is not going back to jail while implying he will "create a lethal conflict" with police. He is known to frequent the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area.

Police say due to Clark's concerning behavior, they do not want anyone to contact him. Instead, they ask that you call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 if you are able to provide his location.

Clark is described as a 30-year-old white male, 5’-11”, 170 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.  He may be driving a silver/gray 2009 Chevy K1500 pickup with WA plate B68921N.

SPD said Clark is wanted for the following incidents:

2020-20019082                  Probable Cause for Domestic Violence Order of Protection Violation (DVOPV)

2020-20032208                  Probable Cause for DVOPV

2020-20035404                  Warrant issued for DVOPV

2020-20043511                  Probable Cause for DVOPV

2020-20046794                  Probable Cause for DVOPV

2020-20055806                  Probable Cause for DVOPV (2 counts)

2020-20035900                  Probable Cause for Residential Burglary, Theft 2nd Degree, Trafficking in Stolen        Property 1st Degree. (Non-DV related)

