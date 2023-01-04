SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is requesting help from the public to identify a man suspected of robbing the Washington Trust Bank on South Grand Boulevard Tuesday evening.
SPD officers responded to the robbery at about 4:45 p.m. If you have any information or can identify the pictured suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Rankin at (509) 835-4585 or email brankin@spokanepolice.org.
Updated: Jan. 4 at 5:15 p.m.
A search is underway for the suspect in a robbery at the Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill.
Law enforcement learned of the robbery just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and officers arrived at the scene minutes later, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD).
The suspect is described as a white man with no obvious weapons on display. SPD believes there is probably cause for robbery charges.
K-9 units were called to the area to track the suspect, but the search was called off unsuccessfully after thirty minutes. Officers are currently canvassing the area for video surveillance. If you believe you may have captured anything related to the robbery, or if you have any tips that could help investigators, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.