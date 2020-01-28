Spokane Police are looking for a man after approaching multiple children at a school bus stop near North Victor Street and West Lyons Avenue in north Spokane.
According to police, the unknown suspect called one of the children by their name and tried to get them inside his car by claiming they were a family members.
The child did not recognize the man and ran away, later telling his parents.
Police said the suspect is described as a younger white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and drives an older grey sedan.
Spokane Police are encouraging parents to teach their children not to get into vehicles with strangers.
Anyone having witnessed, or having information regarding, the incident, but have not yet spoken with police are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.