SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are looking for a missing 16 year old who left his home Monday.
Police said Jibril Tambwe doesn't speak English and has undiagnosed health issues. His family said he is unfamiliar with Spokane and has never left overnight before.
Tambwe likes to frequent Whitman Elementary and Winco in North Spokane.
Here's his description:
- Black
- 150 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen in Black/red shirt, red shorts and no shoes
If you see Jibril or have any information about him, please call Crime Check at 456-2233 reference case # 2021-20153287