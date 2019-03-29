SPD 2.jpg

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are looking to return property that was recovered from the vehicle of a suspected burglar.

Police say members of graveyard patrol conducted a search warrant on the car of a suspected burglar and recovered several items.

Spokane police looking for owners of recovered property

They are asking the public to look and see if any pieces of property are recognized. They ask that you call Crime Check and reference case #2019-20053209

Police also recommend citizens taking some time to document their valuable items in case others fall victim to such crimes.

