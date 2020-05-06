SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is searching for suspects after almost $60,000 in damage was done to vehicles at a car lot.
According to police, multiple officers were dispatched on the afternoon of Monday, May 4, to a dealership parking lot on the southwest coroner of 3rd Avenue and Ash Street. The complainant told officers he had chased away four suspects from the lot and saw multiple vehicles with damaged windows.
The complainant told police that he believed a group of transient men had destroyed the cars over the last few days as a form of retaliation after a homeless encampment on the far west side of the lot was removed.
Officers saw what appeared to be the remnants of the encampment in the corner of the lot, as well as a cargo trailer that had been turned into a makeshift encampment.
In total, 12 vehicles were damaged to varying degrees, according to police. The damage was estimated at about $59,500 to repair.
Police are reviewing security camera footage from surrounding locations to try and identify the people involved in the incident. The complainant was able to describe two of the suspects. The first was described as 30-40 years old, white man, 5'10" tall and about 210 lbs. He had longer hair and was wearing an olive green long-sleeve shirt and jeans.
The second suspect was described as either a white or Native American man, 30-40 years old, 5'10" tall and about 200 pounds. He was wearing gray sweat pants and a white T-shirt. He was said to have a "sloppy" beard.
The Spokane Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 and reference report #2020-20073849.
