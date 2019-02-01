SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane detectives are investigating a report of an attempting luring on Regal near Queen.

According to the Spokane Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday at about 3:00 p.m.. A grade school aged girls was walking on Regal when she was contacted by a man and fled.

Police report that three men witnessed the incident. Investigators would like to hear from those three men so they can speak with them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.