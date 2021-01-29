SPOKANE, Wash. -- In an effort to improve on response times in downtown Spokane, Police are testing out a new electronic bike, capable of going up to almost 30 mph.
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) received two electronic bikes in the beginning of January, donated by the California company Bulls Bikes.
Bulls Bikes makes the electronic bikes customized for Police use. KHQ's Christian Saez spoke to SPD Sgt. Craig Hamilton who said that Bulls Bikes manufactures these e-bikes for the Los Angeles Police Department, who currently has over 100 commissioned for use on their fleet.
Sgt. Hamilton hopes that Spokane can start to see these e-bikes making their way to the downtown fleet as well. The bikes are pedal assist, meaning riders still have to pedal, but the bike motor will give them a boost as they ride. The bike is chargeable using a regular wall port, and can ride for up to 70 miles on one charge. In addition to riding nearly 30 mph, the e-bikes cut down on carbon emissions, improve officer visibility and response time, and allow officers to become more approachable in the community.
Sgt. Hamilton also added that "the difference between the e-bike and a conventional bike is we can actually patrol on these. The guys have been responding to calls on an e-bike, just like they would in a patrol car."
Although the bikes are able to respond to a wider variety of crimes than conventional bikes, they are not yet equipped with a siren or lights yet, but Sgt. Hamilton hopes that if the bikes become a permenant part of their fleet, they will be able to add those pieces.
The bikes are currently in a trial run with the department, but have already led to multiple arrests and drug busts downtown. There is no timeline on how soon these bikes could become a full-time option for the SPD, but they are remaining hopeful it will happen in the near future.