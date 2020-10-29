UPDATE: OCT. 30 AT 8:45 A.M.
Spokane Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting from last night near Gonzaga University. Police are saying the event can be described as a
Here's what police say happened:
Spokane Police make an arrest in a drive by shooting that resulted from what was described as a “road rage” incident, near Sharp and Standard early last evening. No person was shot, however a bullet struck the victim’s car.
On 10/29/20 at about 7:30 PM Officers responded to the area of Sharp and Standard to the report of a Drive-by Shooting. According to the victim, he was engaged in a “road rage” incident with the driver of the shooting vehicle on N. Ruby St. Once on Sharp Ave. near Standard St. he pulled up next to the suspect vehicle, words were exchanged and the driver of the suspect vehicle shot at him with a black revolver.
According to the victim, the driver fled north on Standard from Sharp still in his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle sustained a gunshot through the passenger door the bullet lodged under the driver’s seat. The victim was not hit. The victim identified the suspect vehicle as a black Nissan Titan with an Idaho license plate.
SPD patrol officers immediately noted there was an active stolen black Nissan Titan with Idaho plates on the Hot Auto list. They began to search for the vehicle as they continued the investigation.
Around 11:30 PM an SPD Patrol Officer located the suspect vehicle in the area of E South Riverton. He was able to follow the vehicle until back up arrived and then the SPD units stopped the car near Baldwin and Morton. There were two occupants in the suspect car who were detained without incident. The driver, Christian M Tiedeman, born in 1994 and his passenger Kyle C Teeples born in 1991.
SPD Officers were able to confirm there was at least one firearm in the vehicle.
A Detective from the SPD Special Investigations Unit had responded and assisted the patrol units with the investigation. Christian M Tiedeman who was the driver of the truck and suspect in the shooting, was arrested and booked for 1st Assault and drive-by shooting
At this time Officers believe there is a sawed off shotgun in the car along with the revolver used in the shooting. The vehicle, (which was confirmed to be the stolen truck mentioned earlier), was taken as evidence pending a search warrant by SPD Patrol Officers. Upon the execution of the search warrant, additional charges may be filed, as both of the occupants of the stolen truck are convicted felons and the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen.
This is preliminary information and the investigation is ongoing see SPD Rpt # 2020-20190236.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Spokane Police report a shooting near Gonzaga University on E Sharp and Cincinnati, outside Twohy Hall.
One person was injured, but not due to a gunshot wound. The person is not a student. The shooter remains at large.
KHQ will post updates as information is verified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.