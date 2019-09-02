The Spokane Police Department has responded to a string of DUI-related incidents over Labor Day weekend, saying each of those eventual arrests put peoples safety and even some lives in danger.
"Law Enforcement can’t stop all the DUI drivers," SPD said in a release. "Please remember that if you are going to drink, have a way to get home. If your friends or loved ones are drinking, please don’t let them drive, it could be the last thing they do."
- On Saturday, Aug. 31, SPD officers responded to Division and Augusta for a suspicious vehicle, with the driver ramming a patrol car as it arrived on scene and fleeing at a high rate of speed. Another officer spotted the suspect vehicle a few miles later, continuing to drive recklessly while showing signs the driver was impaired. An officer engaged in a short pursuit, but disengaged due to safety concerns for the public.
The vehicle was located by Friendship Park, and two men were also located shortly after and detained. Both had warrants and were charged for various crimes, including possession of the stolen car they were driving. SPD said the driver was also obviously under the influence of drugs and was charged with DUI. The suspect had been driving a white Honda Accord around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police are asking that if this vehicle came close to hitting you or forced you off the roadway to call Crime Check and give a statement. Reference report #2019-20165977.
- During the first incident, a collision occurred at Alberta and Columbia. SPD officers discovered one of the drivers rear-ended another car waiting to make a left-hand turn. They said the driver showed obvious signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI. A preliminary breath sample showed he was over two times the legal limit.
- A few hours later, a crash occurred on Upriver Dr. in Spokane Valley. A vehicle had fled the scene and a witness followed them, observing the suspect vehicle having several minor collisions driving down the roadway before ultimately slamming into another car at Mission and Green, disabling the suspect vehicle. The driver was eventually arrested for DUI.
- While investigating the DUI crash at Mission and Green, officers and deputies heard a loud distinct sound of a diesel truck rapidly accelerating, the squealing of tires and then looked up to see a large truck pulling a 23-foot pontoon boat.
The truck was driving south on Green and drove multiple first responder vehicles, including six police cars, with emergency lights on. Police say the truck ended up cutting vehicles off and swerved over so hard while peeling out that the boat drifted out sideways. The truck continued over the bridge going south, then officers witnessed the truck strike the center median. Officers initiated a traffic stop with the truck, containing a husband, wife, their friend and four juveniles.
Upon investigation, SPD learned that the group was at the lake and the friend started driving home, but after a short distance the husband said the friend was too drunk and they swapped seats. Officers said both men were too drunk to be operating a motor vehicle, and both were arrested for DUI and four counts of reckless endangerment due to the juveniles in the truck. The husband was also charged for reckless driving that officers witnessed, which he said was all brough upon by someone flipping him off.
- Sunday, SPD said the incidents didn't slow down, as one person was arrested in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot for DUI and possession of drugs.
- As SPD Cpl Van Tassel wrote the media release for these incidents, even more transpired. A woman crashed into two parked vehicles at Pittsburg & Glass, and she was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment due to her eight-year-old child being in the car.
- Around the same time, an officer located a collision at 29th & Perry and the driver was arrested for DUI.
- Minutes later an officer was driving north on Hamilton by the Safeway, and a truck did a U-Turn, with the two vehicles colliding. A woman was arrested for DUI as well.
"The above incidents highlight the fact that DUI’s still plague our community and many others," SPD said in the release. "In Spokane, people have lost their lives or have lifelong physical injuries due to DUI collisions. Over the years, countless dollars in property damage have been spent to fix the things these drivers crash into. We have two Officers dedicated to only doing DUI patrols."