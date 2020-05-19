SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a man after he crashed a car into the Fox Theater in downtown Spokane Tuesday morning.
According to SPD, multiple witnesses called to report a car crashing into Fox Theater, with the driver running from the scene. Police responded to the area and were able to locate Jesse Johnson and take him into custody.
Witnesses stated Johnson had been driving recklessly downtown at speeds of 60-70 mph while running red lights. They also stated he narrowly missed a pedestrian and crashed into a solar-powered garbage can, which police say will cost $7,000 to repair.
An SPD officer who is also a Drug Recognition Expert responded and evaluated Johnson, who was transported to a local hospital and is currently under investigation for multiple crimes related to collisions and potential impairment.
Johnson was also placed under arrest for a Governor's warrant issued in Washington back in April for charges related to a gold burglary/theft investigation out of Mariposa County in California.
SPD has collected video evidence of the incident and is continuing the investigation. SPD says they had contact with Johnson before back in 2012 when responding to a report of a man shooting a shotgun near Mission and Napa. Johnson was shot by an officer during that incident, but survived his wounds.
