SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police made an arrest last Friday in a case involving apparent sex trafficking and the murder of a 19-year-old who was beaten and stabbed after being tied up and placed in the trunk of a car.
The case began in October 2020 when 60-year-old John Eisenman found that his underage daughter's boyfriend had allegedly sold her into a sex trafficking organization in Seattle.
Eisenman was able to rescue and return his daughter to Spokane that same month.
Police believe that in November 2020, Eisenman learned that the boyfriend, 19-year-old Aaron Sorensen, would be in Airway Heights. Police said Eisenman confronted him there, killing him shortly after by beating and stabbing.
The car, with Sorensen's body in the trunk, was then abandoned in North Spokane County where it sat for nearly a full year.
In October 2021, it is believed a third-party, apparently without knowing about the year-old body in the trunk, drove the car back into Spokane and left it on E. Everett Ave.
On Oct. 22, officers received calls from an unsuspecting party who discovered the body when rummaging through the abandoned vehicle.
Eisenman, who doesn't have any criminal history or record of violence, has been arrested for a first-degree murder charge.