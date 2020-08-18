SPOKANE, Wash - Three people are facing charges following a chaotic scene involving several fights, and a pedestrian hit by a car.
Spokane Police say on the evening of Saturday, August 15th they were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car near Monroe and Carlisle. Officers say when they arrived on scene there were between 100 and 120 people standing around, some fighting and others trying to help a man lying in the street.
Officers were able to quickly get control of the situation. Fire and EMS were able to treat the man in the street and take him to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Investigators say after talking to witnesses it appears that the group had gathered in a parking lot near Monroe and Carlisle after "cruising" on Monroe.
Police said at some point a man was in the street and was hit by a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Jack Young.
Police said following the collision, Young, the victim of the collision, and two others - 35-year-old Abby Wade, and 39-year-old Gregory Parke began fighting, which in-turn caused other people to begin fighting.
Investigators say Young was intoxicated while driving the car at the time of the collision. He was charged with vehicular assault.
Parke was charged with 4th degree assault and Disorderly conduct.
Wade was charged with Pedestrian in a roadway and Disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.