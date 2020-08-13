UPDATE:1:20 p.m.-
The Spokane Police Department has arrested 19-year old Edward A. Martinez for first degree murder after a stabbing this morning.
In a press release, the Spokane Police Department say a woman called 911 stating her boyfriend stabbed her ex-husband numerous times and then left the location.
A perimeter was set up and the police received a citizen tip on the location of Martinez. He was arrested without incident.
First responders tried lifesaving measures at the scene and rushed the the victim to a hospital, but he died of his injuries.
The name of the deceased will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date when appropriate.
UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. - Authorities say a deadly stabbing happened just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Police say the person they think is the stabber took off, but they found him and took him into custody.
Police told KHQ that the two men lived together.
If you have any information, police asks you to call Crime Check.
UPDATE: Authorities have arrested a suspect after a deadly stabbing near Rogers High School.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at the 900 block of East Princeton in Spokane.
Crime tape is up and an investigation in underway
More information to come.
