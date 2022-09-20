SPOKANE, Wash. - Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could've been trying to steal a catalytic converter.
SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died after it appears a jack slipped causing the car to fall on them.
Last Updated: Sept. 20 at 4:45 p.m.
One person has died after working on their car when a jack slipped and the car fell on them, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed with KHQ on scene.
The incident happened near North Main and East Pittsburg.
SPD said they don't think anything criminal happened and the Spokane County Medical Examiner is on the way.