SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) says a male minor was arrested for felony harassments (threats to kill) as a result of an investigation into a threat involving Glover Middle School.
The SPD Major Crimes Unit, with the assistance of patrol officers, other investigative units and the FBI conducted the initial investigation, which led to the arrest around noon today.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information is available right now.
Spokane Public Schools released the following statement:
"The Glover Middle School student was not in attendance today and did not make the threat during school hours. Glover School Middle School administrators and campus security specialists worked with law enforcement to resolve the incident."