UPDATE:

Charlyse Ward has been found safe according to Spokane Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Charlyse Ward was last seen on Friday at about noon in the area of 6900 4th Avenue.

According to police, Charlyse has some cognitive attributes, which heighten the risk to her personal safety.

Charlyse is a white female, approximately 5'5" and roughly 170 libs. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black leggings; her attire is likely not suitable for the cold temperatures the Spokane area will experience Friday night.

If you see her, you are asked to notify law enforcement promptly at (509)456-2233, reference case #2018-20250705. If able, please keep an eye on Charlyse until police are able to make contact with her.

According to police, she may be in the downtown area near STA Plaza or Riverfront Park.