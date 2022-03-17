SPOKANE, WASH - Spokane police have released new information about what happened to a 5-year-old boy that went missing around midnight Wednesday.
Police said Wednesday night the boy, who has autism and is non-verbal, was wandering and got locked out of his apartment building.
The building is low income housing and has locks on all exterior doors.
Police said the boy was outside for about an hour and a half.
When he realized he was locked out of the building, he started checking car doors.
He eventually found and unlocked vehicle and climbed inside.
He found a seat cover to stay warm then fell asleep.
Thursday morning at 8:51 a.m., the owner of the car opened his vehicle to put something inside and heard snoring.
He spotted the boy asleep and quickly called police.
Medics checked out the boy but he was not injured in any way.