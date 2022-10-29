SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter.
Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 9-year-old, last seen around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of 1500 W. Grace Avenue.
The missing child is a white girl around 4'11", around 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing an orange wig, a tan floral hat, and purple shirt, pink pants, and snake print boots.
Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233