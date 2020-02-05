SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office are making the public aware of the release of a Level III Sex Offender in the Spokane area.
Phillip Carl Kramer, 74, will be living in the 1000 block of N. Superior St in Spokane.
SPD provided the following history on Kramer's previous charges/convictions:
2013: Charged with communication with a minor for immoral purposes; Convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
1994: Charged with rape of a child 2nd degree and rape of a child 3rd degree; Was not adjudicated.
1982:Charged with rape 1st degree WAWADW (Knife) and statutory rape 3rd degree; Convicted of statutory rape 3rd degree.
1978: Charged with rape 2nd degree; Convicted of rape 2nd degree.
1974: Charged with rape; Convicted of rape.
1974: Charged with rape (or indecent liberties); Charge was combined with above rape conviction.
Law enforcement released the information pursuant to RCW 4.24.550, which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
The individuals who appear on such notifications have been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Sheriff's Office in the county of their residence. Further, their previous criminal history places them in a classification level which reflects the potential to re-offend.
SPD says Kramer has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts and he is not wanted by law enforcement. The notification is not intended to increase fear, but to make sure the public is well informed.
Law Enforcement has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court-ordered restrictions exist, offenders are constitutionally free to live wherever they choose.
Residents can sign up for alerts when registered sex offenders move into certain areas at OffenderWatch.
