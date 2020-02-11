You may be wanted by the Spokane Police Department (SPD), but not for a crime (hopefully).
SPD is looking for more officers, so it held an informational workshop on Tuesday... but the department added a new twist by offering attendees a chance to undergo a practice Physical Ability Test (PAT).
It was the first time the department ever gave the public a chance to try the PAT, according to SPD Sergeant Jake Jensen. The workshop took place inside the Spokane Arena from noon to 2 p.m. Participants were tested by the same officers conducting real PAT's. To add onto the intense environment, several SPD reserve officers were also taking the actual test to advance in their law enforcement careers.
The PAT is a state requirement. In other words, you can't be a police officer, unless you pass the PAT, which consists of four tasks: a 300 meter sprint, push ups, sit ups, and a 1.5 mile run. The test is based on a point system, which means a specific amount of points is given to the participant, based on their specific time/amount.
"The hardest thing, in my experience, is probably the sit ups because they require a minimum of 30 and the manner you have to do them makes them kind of difficult," Jensen said.
Jensen said the event was very successful, admitting he was slightly surprised at the high turnout.
"It's been eye-opening to me because the commitment level of becoming a police officer has kind of waned a little bit, but I'm very gratified to see this many people come out," Jensen said.
If you're interested in a job with the Spokane Police Department, click here.
