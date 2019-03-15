SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is on Saturday, March 16, and SPD is offering some tips to keep the day safe.
Spokane Police will be providing security for the event and a uniformed officer and/or SPD volunteer will be at most intersections along the parade route. Additional behind the scenes measures will be in place also.
Police offered these tips to attendees:
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Immediately report suspicious activity to law enforcement officials.
- Never leave children unattended.
- Lock all vehicle doors and secure windows. If possible, us a vehicle anti-theft device.
- Do not leave any valuables in vehicles.
- Carry purses and wallets on you and in a safe place.
- Choose an alternative route to avoid congestion if you don't need to be downtown.
- Take public transportation if you can.
- Drivers should slow down and be aware of extra pedestrian activity.
- Pedestrians should exercise extra caution and watch for traffic.
- Remember the Washington/Stevens Street couplet is not a pedestrian zone.
- Do not leave purses or bags unattended.
- Animals are prohibited during special events, so please leave them at home (service animals are permitted).
- Remember open containers are not allowed.