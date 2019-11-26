SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Officer Nathan Nash, who is accused of second-degree rape of a domestic violence victim, has pleaded not guilty on all three counts.
On Monday, November 25, Nash's attorney released a statement on his behalf denying the allegation.
Nash had been booked into the Spokane County Jail on Friday and released the next day.
During the hearing, the prosecutor said that Officer Nash turned off his body camera during the accused incident, as well as the device that tracks his police car.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
