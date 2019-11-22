SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a Spokane Police officer in connection with an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Nathan Nash was arrested on Friday, November 22, and booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree rape and two counts of official misconduct.
The investigation was first opened back on October 23 after a complaint was filed by a female victim of a crime Nash was investigating.
Spokane Police Department officials immediately requested the Sheriff's Office conduct and investigation due to the potential criminal charges. Nash's law enforcement authority was revoked and he was placed on administrative leave that same day, according to the Police Department.
"The alleged conduct is completely unacceptable and in absolute conflict with the high standards of the Spokane Police Department," Chief Craig Meidl said in a press release. "Our men and women took an oath to protect and serve the community in which we live. We will not shy away from that oath and it will be upheld. Our officers are committed to serving our community every day with dedication, honor and professionalism. We cherish the trust the community places in us and will continue to work every day to earn and maintain that trust.
"I would like to thank those who demonstrated great courage by coming forward and bringing these allegations to light."
Nash was hired as a lateral police officer by the Spokane Police Department in 2018. He was employed by a federal law enforcement agency for the 13 years prior.
