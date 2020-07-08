A Spokane Police Officer is facing charges of vehicular assault after he collided into the driver side of a civilian car during an accident on March 25.
According to SPD, Officer Brunner was on duty driving north on Lincoln when he crossed Fifth Avenue and hit the car. After the first impact, the civilian's car struck a parked car nearby.
According to SPD, Washington State Patrol conducted an instigation and determined Officer Brunner should be charged.
Officer Brunner was placed on administrative leave the day after the accident. He is scheduled for his first court appearance on July 15.
