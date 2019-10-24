SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with KHQ that deputies are investigating allegations of possible sexual misconduct against a Spokane Police Officer.
Corporal Mark Gregory says the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by SPD, after SPD was made aware of the allegations.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
