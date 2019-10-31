SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police officer was hurt after his car was hit from behind by a driver distracted with her cell phone.
According to police, the officer was stopped on Trent Avenue at Waterworks Street behind a van. Both the officer and the van driver were waiting for westbound traffic to clear in order to turn onto Waterworks street.
The officer looked in his rear view mirror and saw another car approaching very quickly. The officer knew the car wouldn't be able to stop but he was unable to move.
The distracted driver hit the back of the officer's patrol car, pushing it forward into the van. The patrol car appears to be totaled and there's significant damage to the at-fault driver's vehicle.
Police said the at-fault driver appeared to be distracted by her cell phone. While being interviewed, she said she'd been looking at her GPS at the time of the collision. Impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment for back and neck pain and has since been released.
The at-fault driver was cited for following too close, cell phone device distraction and liability insurance required.
"Texting or looking at your cell phone is a complex task that requires concentration. While driving, your concentration should be focused on the roadway ahead of you and other drivers around you," police said in a press release.
"Even a momentary distraction away from driving can create a dangerous situation. A vehicle traveling at 30 mph will cover the distance of an average size residential city lot in one second. Add in the time it takes a person to recognize a hazard, then react to that hazard, and it all adds up to potential tragic but avoidable consequences."
