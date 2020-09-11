UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 12:13 P.M.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer injured in a Spokane Valley shooting is reportedly in stable condition.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl announced the news in a press conference on Friday, Sept. 11.
Meidl noted that the incident began with a police pursuit with a vehicle on Thursday. It is unclear why police were initially in pusuit of the vehicle.
Officers later terminated the pursuit but were able to locate the vehicle again on Friday. The vehicle fled when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop and eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Broadway.
One suspect then exited the vehicle when authorities arrived and there was an exchange of gunfire. One officer was shot and wounded and the suspect was shot and killed.
That officer has been taken to Sacred Heart and their family has been notified.
According to Meidl, several people have been detained for interviews and the scene at Broadway and Dyer remains very active and the roadway in the are will remain closed off for at least several more hours.
However, the scene is secure and police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
SPD officer shot, one suspect killed and possibly another detained, according to Spokane Co. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich. We’re expecting to get more info from SPD Chief Craig Meidl shortly... pic.twitter.com/Lg0EHGGXCj— Kevin Kim (@NewsWithKevin) September 11, 2020
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 11:40 A.M.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been shot and a suspect has been killed during an incident in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the injured officer is being taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
There is still a very active scene in the area of Broadway and Dyer. Early reports indicated there may be a second suspect barricading themselves in a room at the Rodeway Inn in the area. It is not clear if a second suspect has been identified at this time.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Police are expected to hold a news conference shortly.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is major police activity in the area of Broadway and Dyer.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, a Spokane Police officer is being transported to the hospital after being shot.
One subject dead, another is barricaded in a hotel nearby.
KHQ has a crew on the way to the area to learn more information.
Please avoid the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.