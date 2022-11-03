SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in a crash while chasing a couple suspected of shoplifting on Wednesday.
According to a release from SPD, 32-year-old Marlene Pfeiffer and passenger 40-year-old Stephen Brown were arrested after crashing their car and fleeing on foot. According to SPD and court documents, Pfeiffer was impaired and driving recklessly.
Spokane police received a report that the couple had stolen about $2,000 worth of retail items from a business on the 9600 block of Newport Highway.
An officer located the suspects' car near the intersection of Haven Street and Queen Avenue in Hillyard shortly after 9 p.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects accelerated and fled southbound.
According to court documents, the officer took into account safety and department policy, and did not pursue the vehicle.
Three minutes later, a Spokane police sergeant advised he had been involved in a serious traffic collision near the intersection of Greene Street and Mission Avenue. The sergeant advised the vehicle’s occupants were fleeing on foot.
With the help of witnesses, officers scoured the area and located Pfeiffer and Brown. SPD said both had prior felony convictions. Both had active warrants.
Pfeiffer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for charges related to theft, vehicular assault and hit-and-run.
Stephen was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his previous warrant and theft.