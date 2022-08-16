SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department was involved in a crash while responding to reports of a fight downtown.
According to police, the officer was responding to a call where someone said a suspect was trying to stab a person.
The officer had his lights and sirens on when he was t-boned at the intersection of 2nd and Stevens. The officer wasn't hurt, but the police cruiser sustained moderate damage.
Other officers arrived at the location of the fight call and found the suspect still holding a knife. Those officers used a taser and took the person into custody.
Right now, police say the crash is still under investigation.