UPDATE: SEPT. 16 AT 11 A.M.
Senior Spokane Police Officer Juan Rodriguez has been identified by officials as the officer in the officer-involved shooting on Sept. 11 at Broadway Avenue. According to officials, Rodriguez fired his weapon.
Rodriguez was hired by SPD in March 2014. Before working for SPD, he worked for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office from 2005 until 2014. In 2017, he received the Chief's Citation Award for "exceptional work by the Patrol Anti-Crime Team."
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 3:20 P.M.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the man who died after an officer-involved-shooting in Spokane Valley on Friday.
According to the Medical Examiner, 31-year-old Joshua Clayton Brant was the man who died.
According to the Spokane Police Department, the incident began when officers were investigating a reported robbery/carjacking that occurred in Airway Heights on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Police said they located the car but the suspect fled.
Officers eventually found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Spokane Valley Rodeway Inn. As they moved in, Brant reportedly exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with an officer.
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 2:45 P.M.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Police have released more information on a shooting in Spokane Valley that left one suspect dead and an officer injured.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), it started when officers began investigating a reported robbery/carjacking that occurred in Airway Heights on Thursday, Sept. 10.
A witness had reportedly described a suspect who displayed a .45 caliber pistol. A short pursuit ensued but was called off due to the suspect's dangerous driving behavior.
Another chase began when Spokane Police spotted the vehicle in the city but the pursuit was called off once more due to public safety concerns.
On Friday, just after 10:25 a.m., police were able to relocate the suspect vehicle. However, when they attempted to stop it, the driver fled at a high rate of speed.
Officers eventually found the vehicle in the parking lot of the Spokane Valley Rodeway Inn. As they moved in, the suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with an officer.
Both the officer and the suspect were shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted. The officer was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
Several witnesses were detained, questioned and were cooperating with the investigation.
The identities of the officer and the suspect will be released at a later time.
At least one officer on scene was equipped with a body-worn video camera. Any footage captured by the body camera, as well as any footage captured by cameras in the area, will be reviewed by investigators.
Protocol for an officer-involved shooting was enacted and the SIIR Team is on scene investigating the incident.
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 12:13 P.M.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer injured in a Spokane Valley shooting is reportedly in stable condition.
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl announced the news in a press conference on Friday, Sept. 11.
Meidl noted that the incident began with a police pursuit with a vehicle on Thursday. It is unclear why police were initially in pusuit of the vehicle.
Officers later terminated the pursuit but were able to locate the vehicle again on Friday. The vehicle fled when officers tried to initiate a traffic stop and eventually pulled into the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Broadway.
One suspect then exited the vehicle when authorities arrived and there was an exchange of gunfire. One officer was shot and wounded and the suspect was shot and killed.
That officer has been taken to Sacred Heart and their family has been notified.
According to Meidl, several people have been detained for interviews and the scene at Broadway and Dyer remains very active and the roadway in the are will remain closed off for at least several more hours.
However, the scene is secure and police are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
SPD officer shot, one suspect killed and possibly another detained, according to Spokane Co. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich.
UPDATE: SEPT. 11 AT 11:40 A.M.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer has been shot and a suspect has been killed during an incident in Spokane Valley.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the injured officer is being taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
There is still a very active scene in the area of Broadway and Dyer. Early reports indicated there may be a second suspect barricading themselves in a room at the Rodeway Inn in the area. It is not clear if a second suspect has been identified at this time.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
Police are expected to hold a news conference shortly.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There is major police activity in the area of Broadway and Dyer.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's office, a Spokane Police officer is being transported to the hospital after being shot.
One subject dead, another is barricaded in a hotel nearby.
Please avoid the area.
