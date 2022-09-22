SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
The deputy confirmed the contents of the letter to her supervisors and said it was Richmond who had assaulted her.
Pullman Police investigated the allegations and are now recommending charges of unlawful imprisonment and attempted second-degree rape.
Because of a conflict of interest, the Lincoln County Prosecutor's Office is handling the case and still reviewing it.
Right now, Richmond is involved in a lawsuit against the Spokane County Sheriff's office, claiming that the office retaliated against him after he reported a fellow deputy used a racial slur in a phone conversation.
The deputy was fired and is also suing the sheriff's office for defamation.
The alleged assault happened when Richmond and a female deputy went to the female deputy's home after a night out.
In a statement, SPD said they are aware of the allegations and are not involved in the investigation or prosecution.
SPD also said they will conduct an internal interview once the criminal investigation is complete.