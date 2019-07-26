SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer with the Spokane Police Department has been placed on administrative leave following a use of force review.
According to police, the incident in question involved a pursuit, resisting arrest and an assault on a police officer. During the review, Internal Affairs noted a use of force that appeared to be outside the department's policy.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to review the incident for potential criminal culpability based on the force used.
Spokane Police have started an internal excessive force complaint, which will be temporarily suspended pending the decision from the County. The officer will remain on administrative leave during the process.
Police say additional information will be released pending the outcome of the investigation.