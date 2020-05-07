SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police officer is recovering after suffering a minor break in his arm while taking a wanted man into custody.
According to the Spokane Police Department, a little after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, officers contact a group of people trespassing and drinking in public near the corner of Sprague and Howard.
During the incident, one of the men, who was later identified as Aaron Vanderweele, lied to officers about who he was. As officers were trying to identify him, he reportedly became aggressive and yelled at officers, saying he had "been to prison."
When officers were eventually able to identify Vanderweele, they discovered he had a valid warrant. According to police, Vanderweele clenched his fists and tensed up when officers moved to take him into custody.
Vanderweele resisted the officers as they tried to arrest him, partially pulled away and tried to run. He got a few steps away and officers had to take him to the ground. One of the officers also went to the ground in the struggle, injuring his wrist and arm. Once on the ground, Vanderweele was taken into custody without further incident.
The officer was taken to the hospital and notified that he had a minor broken bone that would require light duty for a couple of weeks. He was also given a brace for his arm.
Vanderweel was booked into jail for his warrant and also charged with second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and making a false statement to a public servant.
