SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a sexual assault victim issued a statement denying the allegations.
According to court documents, the assault happened on Oct. 23 after the victim called Officer Nash to provide additional evidence and a further investigation of a domestic violence incident.
The statement, forwarded to KHQ by Officer Nash's attorney, reads in part, Officer Nash categorically denies the allegation of sexual assault or any criminal activity. The allegation is false.
The allegation is currently being investigated by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Officer Nash is currently on administrative leave while the investigation is on-going.
