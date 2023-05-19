SPOKANE, Wash. - The police officer who shot at a suspect in Spokane's Logan Neighborhood in December will not face charges, the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.
On Dec. 4, 2022 officers with the Spokane Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley between Illinois Avenue and Montgomery Avenue. SPD received another call from the same person after someone in the vehicle started screaming for help.
The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that Spokane Police (SPD) Officer, Garth Craigen, was justified in the use of deadly force while attempting to contact Brandon Dozier, who had brandished what appeared to be a firearm after police had arrived in response to a 9-1-1 call for help.
When officers arrived on scene they saw a suspect with what appeared to be a phone in one hand and a hndgun in the other. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun but he didn't comply and began walking away, still facing the officers.
SPD officer Garth Craigen continued to order the suspect to drop the gun. According to SPD the suspect didn't comply and made a sudden movement which prompted officer Craigen to fire at the suspect who did not get hit and was uninjured.
The suspect fled and despite search efforts, was not located.
The investigation shows the gun held by the suspect was a was a BB gun that closely resembled a handgun.
The Spokane County Prosecutors Office determined that the use of deadly force was authorized and Officer Craigen will not be charged.