SPOKANE, WA- Spokane Police officers had a busy Friday afternoon in downtown Spokane.
First, a bike was stolen off the back of a car parked in front of a local bike shop downtown. The owner of the shop contacted SPD, and within 20 to 30 minutes officers located the bike and arrested the suspect. He was attempting to sell the bike, valued at $2,000, for $40. This same suspect was arrested the day prior for stealing a bike from the REI parking lot, and was booked into jail after his arrest today.
Around the same time, additional officers from the downtown precinct spotted a suspect who was wanted for burglarizing a local business the night before. The suspect spent nearly four hours inside the business vandalizing the property and stealing merchandise. There's also evidence that he urinated on a wall inside. Officers captured and identified the suspect, then booked him into jail for 2nd degree burglary and 2nd degree malicious mischief. The suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is the suspect in numerous burglaries downtown and around Spokane.
Shortly after that second arrest, more officers from the downtown precinct were called to investigate a 1st degree arson at a downtown apartment complex. The complex had the suspect on video, and officers were able to quickly identify them and submit felony charges for 1st degree arson.