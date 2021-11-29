SPOKANE, Wash. - Twenty-five local children will be gifted a brand-new bicycle, and it's all thanks to donations gathered with SPD Chaplains and 'Back the Blue 509.'
But before the shiny new gifts can be delivered next week, the bicycles had to first be assembled. Monday morning, high school criminal justice students and Spokane PD officers got to work at the New Tech Skills Center. Students say it was an honor to give back in a way that will benefit their peers.
"It feels good," said one student. "It's nice to know those who are less fortunate, that we are able to give back to them. Especially little kids."
"The best part about it is, hopefully, we make someone's Christmas better, but also it is super cool interacting with the youth here as we are building these bikes," said Officer Mark Brownell.
It took some tools and patience, but the process of ensuring the bicycles were ready for travel and safe for the kids who will get them was a smooth one.
Brownell says giving back is something he sees his colleagues doing, holiday season or not.
"Cops will never talk about it, they won't, but they buy groceries (for families) all the time, they fill people's gas tanks," he said. "They don't want the recognition. They simply do it because it is the right thing to do."
The bicycles will be delivered at local schools in early December. Recipients were selected with help from local schools. This is the second year of the program, and Brownell says he looks forward to many more.